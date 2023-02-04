Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 725,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up about 0.8% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $20,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 29,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

WMB opened at $32.08 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. Mizuho cut their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lowered Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock worth $971,300. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

