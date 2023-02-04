Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.74 Million Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $5,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DT Midstream by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DT Midstream by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DT Midstream by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

DT Midstream Price Performance

DT Midstream Dividend Announcement

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $54.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 67.02%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Recommended Stories

