Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,075 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.24% of Equitrans Midstream worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 14,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 208,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Equitrans Midstream by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.69.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE:ETRN opened at $6.96 on Friday. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average of $8.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 153.15% and a positive return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.