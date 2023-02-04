Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,150 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 315.3% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in Pfizer by 101.6% during the second quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Atlantic Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.13.

PFE stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average is $47.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.44 and a one year high of $56.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.93%.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

