Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 2,505 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 272.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 890,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,038,000 after acquiring an additional 651,254 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 370,992 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 501,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 227,322 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,675.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,862,000 after purchasing an additional 206,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 273,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,593 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH opened at $222.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.54 and a 200 day moving average of $278.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $275.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.61.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,722,541.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,674 shares of company stock worth $56,558,342. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

