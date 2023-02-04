Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 350 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 626.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,319 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $104,386,000 after acquiring an additional 399,513 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 676,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,465,000 after purchasing an additional 194,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,214,595.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.02, for a total value of $321,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,905,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total transaction of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

MSI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $256.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $260.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $275.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

