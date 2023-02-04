Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.21

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:CPCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.21 and traded as low as $4.93. Cathay Pacific Airways shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 4,296 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cathay Pacific Airways in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.20.

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

