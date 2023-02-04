Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.49

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.49 and last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 104447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.
Celestica Stock Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.
Insider Buying and Selling
Celestica Company Profile
Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.