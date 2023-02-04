Celestica (TSE:CLS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.49

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$18.49 and last traded at C$18.45, with a volume of 104447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.88.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Celestica Stock Up 0.8 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$15.87 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 6,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total value of C$96,321.25. In other Celestica news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 107,986 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$1,637,499.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 695,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,541,512.39. Also, Senior Officer Mandeep Chawla sold 6,275 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.35, for a total transaction of C$96,321.25. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,086,562.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

