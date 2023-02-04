Celo Dollar Hits 1-Day Volume of $631,980.26 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $43.36 million and approximately $631,980.26 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar’s genesis date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,466,412 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

