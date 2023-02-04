CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of CEMATRIX Co. (CVE:CVX – Get Rating) were up 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 34,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 67,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47.

CEMATRIX Corporation manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in lightweight backfill for MSE walls, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; insulation materials for oil and gas facility slabs, roadways, shallow utilities, and contaminated site remediation; and tunnel grout, annular pipe grout, pipe abandonment, and flowable fills applications.

