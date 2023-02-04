ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Announces Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. ChampionX had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ChampionX Stock Up 0.2 %

ChampionX stock opened at $29.17 on Friday. ChampionX has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.65. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.77.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHX. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $94,768.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares in the company, valued at $945,172.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ChampionX

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 27.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChampionX Company Profile

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

