ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Issues Earnings Results

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $985.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

ChampionX Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CHX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.17. 2,734,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,646. ChampionX has a one year low of $16.64 and a one year high of $33.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,408,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $94,768.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after acquiring an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after purchasing an additional 606,335 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 11.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after purchasing an additional 433,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ChampionX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

