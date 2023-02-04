Channing Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,149 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.74% of Medpace worth $36,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 24,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,274,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 31,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,537,000 after buying an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Medpace from $217.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

MEDP opened at $236.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.21 and a beta of 1.42. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.94 and a 12 month high of $241.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.63.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

