Channing Capital Management LLC Has $10.80 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $10,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,189 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $191.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.79.

Shares of AMG stock opened at $177.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.83. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.12 and a 1 year high of $180.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.34.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

