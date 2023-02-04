Channing Capital Management LLC Has $52.36 Million Holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,362,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,836 shares during the period. Cactus accounts for 1.8% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.80% of Cactus worth $52,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cactus by 866.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Cactus by 286.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Cactus by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 35.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cactus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WHD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cactus from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cactus in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Cactus Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WHD opened at $53.15 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $64.18. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.13.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $184.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Cactus had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Cactus Profile

(Get Rating)

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.