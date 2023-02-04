Channing Capital Management LLC Has $8.75 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,420 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,208 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $219.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $200.09 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $230.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

