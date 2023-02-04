Channing Capital Management LLC Has $9.19 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACGL. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of ACGL opened at $61.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.32.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

