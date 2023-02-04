Channing Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 57,638 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Lamb Weston worth $13,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LW. StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.
Insider Activity at Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:LW opened at $98.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.96. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $49.71 and a one year high of $100.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.53.
Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 107.83% and a net margin of 10.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lamb Weston Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.
About Lamb Weston
Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.
