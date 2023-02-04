Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 54,470 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,787,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,470 shares during the quarter. Pacific Premier Bancorp makes up about 1.9% of Channing Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 1.88% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $55,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 64.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $35.29 on Friday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.40.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Gardner sold 102,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $3,239,255.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,629,291.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

