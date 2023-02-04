Channing Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,319 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $46,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1,588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 20,983.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 64,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $3,794,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,191,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,305,556.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $1,046,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 396,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,961,556.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 487,286 shares of company stock worth $28,766,135 in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

NYSE:BYD opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.72.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 42.98%. The business had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on BYD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

