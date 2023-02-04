Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55. Cheetah Mobile has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,111 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Cheetah Mobile at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.