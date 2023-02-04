Chia Price Hits $45.16 on Major Exchanges (XCH)

Chia (XCH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, Chia has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chia coin can currently be bought for approximately $45.16 or 0.00192883 BTC on exchanges. Chia has a total market capitalization of $289.37 million and $5.53 million worth of Chia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chia Profile

Chia launched on March 10th, 2021. Chia’s total supply is 27,407,532 coins and its circulating supply is 6,407,532 coins. Chia’s official website is www.chia.net. Chia’s official message board is www.chia.net/blog. The Reddit community for Chia is https://reddit.com/r/chia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chia’s official Twitter account is @chia_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chia

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded by Bram Cohen, the inventor of the BitTorrent network, Chia Network is building a better blockchain and smart transaction platform which is more decentralized, more efficient, and more secure.Chialisp is Chia’s new smart transaction programming language that is powerful, easy to audit, and secure. The blockchain is powered by the first new Nakamoto style consensus algorithm since Bitcoin launched in 2008. Proofs of Space and Time replace energy intensive “proofs of work” by utilizing unused disk space.Chia Network supports the development and deployment of the Chia blockchain globally. Chia Network supports chia developers and supports the enterprise use of chia with software support and chia lending.Blockchain data provided by:(GreenPaper)”

