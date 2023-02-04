Chiliz (CHZ) Trading 3.2% Higher This Week

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $960.62 million and approximately $108.95 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000618 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002746 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000335 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.89 or 0.00426831 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.08 or 0.29115632 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109.36 or 0.00467281 BTC.

Chiliz Token Profile

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,661,685,577 tokens. The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com.

Chiliz Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the exchanges listed above.

