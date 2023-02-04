Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,848 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $5,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.9% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.8% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,595.00, for a total value of $931,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at $12,412,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,692.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,506.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,536.73.

Several research firms recently commented on CMG. Stephens dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,510.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,817.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

