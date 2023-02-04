Chorus (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Sets New 12-Month High at $27.32

Shares of Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $27.32 and last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.06.

Chorus Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00.

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chorus Ltd. operates as a telecommunications infrastructure company. The firm engages in the provision of fixed line communications infrastructure services to retail service providers. It also offers nationwide network of fiber optic cables and copper cables that connect homes and businesses to each other and also provides backhaul and co-location services to retail service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.