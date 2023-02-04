Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.77 EPS. Cigna updated its FY 2023 guidance to $24.60- EPS and its FY23 guidance to at least $24.60 EPS.

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $292.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cigna has a one year low of $213.16 and a one year high of $340.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.90.

Cigna Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.23 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Cigna

A number of research firms have issued reports on CI. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cigna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cigna by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 346 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna during the first quarter worth $212,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

