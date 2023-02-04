Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cirrus Logic Stock Performance
CRUS stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $104.97.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.
Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic
About Cirrus Logic
Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cirrus Logic (CRUS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.