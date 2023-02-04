Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.41 EPS

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41, Briefing.com reports. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cirrus Logic updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

CRUS stock opened at $102.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $77.27. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $61.94 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRUS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.50.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

About Cirrus Logic

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Cirrus Logic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 66.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

