Citigroup Boosts Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $111.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $109.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.71.

NYSE:PGR opened at $136.31 on Wednesday. Progressive has a 12 month low of $100.81 and a 12 month high of $139.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.52, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,769,358 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Progressive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,854,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,029,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after purchasing an additional 518,665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

