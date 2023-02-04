Citigroup Boosts Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Price Target to $290.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $282.00 to $290.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $257.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $271.32.

Stryker Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $283.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $284.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 48.62%.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,139 shares of company stock valued at $19,150,115 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stryker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

