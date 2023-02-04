Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 107.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $50.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.87. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

