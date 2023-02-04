Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a return on equity of 39.16% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Clearfield updated its FY23 guidance to $4.30-4.50 EPS.

Clearfield Trading Down 12.3 %

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $62.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.24. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $134.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $135.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Clearfield from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on Clearfield from $141.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.33.

Institutional Trading of Clearfield

Clearfield Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Clearfield during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearfield during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

