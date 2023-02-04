Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.33.

Clearfield Stock Performance

NASDAQ CLFD opened at $62.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $943.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.93 and a 200-day moving average of $100.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $134.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clearfield

Clearfield ( NASDAQ:CLFD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.56 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company’s revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of fiber protection. It operates through the Clearfield and Nestor Cable segment. The Clearfield segment involves the design, manufacture, and selling of fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions. The Nestor Cables segment includes designs, manufacture, and selling fiber management, protection, and delivery solutions.

