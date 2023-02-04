Clearside Biomedical’s (CLSD) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CLSD. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearside Biomedical presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.60.

CLSD stock opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $1.33. Clearside Biomedical has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $2.85.

Clearside Biomedical ( NASDAQ:CLSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 16.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nancy J. Hutson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George M. Lasezkay sold 20,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $29,243.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,482.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy J. Hutson acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares in the company, valued at $110,390. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,930 shares of company stock valued at $73,943 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 435,734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 2,760.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 116,287 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 314.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 86,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,424 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 20.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which delivers therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. Its pipeline include CLS-AX, Integrin Inhibitor, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H. White, and Henry F.

