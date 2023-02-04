Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 14,117 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,117 shares during the period. 3M comprises about 2.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 9,625 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,885 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,599,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

3M Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of MMM stock opened at $117.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $164.74. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. 3M’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.72%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

