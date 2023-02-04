Clifford Capital Partners LLC Acquires 392 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,789,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,801,000 after buying an additional 236,096 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 208.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 299,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after buying an additional 202,244 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,775,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,285,000 after acquiring an additional 176,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 797.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 161,253 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

Reynolds Consumer Products Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REYN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.