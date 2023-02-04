Clifford Capital Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. EVERTEC comprises 3.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned 0.40% of EVERTEC worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 27.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in EVERTEC by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares in the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $37.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.98. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $44.24. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $145.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.29 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

