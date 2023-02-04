Clifford Capital Partners LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,408 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares accounts for 4.6% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $10,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $722.51 per share, with a total value of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at $67,361,052.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Jeffery L. Ward purchased 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $31,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,608. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $722.51 per share, for a total transaction of $736,960.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,361,052.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $778.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $778.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $801.20. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $598.01 and a 12-month high of $885.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.45%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

