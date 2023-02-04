Clifford Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,856 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Liberty Energy comprises about 2.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new position in Liberty Energy in the third quarter worth about $81,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 239.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 136,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 96,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on Liberty Energy to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Liberty Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Liberty Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.41.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.07. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

Liberty Energy, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary equipment to perform fracturing services.

