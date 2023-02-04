Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund shares last traded at $6.44, with a volume of 37,043 shares trading hands.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 1.6 %

Get Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.0597 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $492,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 20,213 shares during the period.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.