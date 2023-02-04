CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.06-$3.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised CMS Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.22.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,215,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,147. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. The firm has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. CMS Energy has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMS Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 606.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

