CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CNA stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.72. The stock had a trading volume of 199,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,038. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. CNA Financial has a 52-week low of $35.90 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNA Financial will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Douglas Worman sold 21,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $883,174.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,080.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 52.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $215,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CNA Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,150,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,935,000 after buying an additional 92,007 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNA Financial Corp. operates as an insurance holding company. It offers commercial property and casualty coverages, including surety. The company’s services include risk management, information services, warranty, and claims administration. Its property and casualty operations consist of three segments: Specialty, Commercial, and International.

