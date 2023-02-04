CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.42 to $12.14 in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.51.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 5.35. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $17.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 20.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,268,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,350,000 after acquiring an additional 218,091 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 197,140 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 13.4% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,066,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after buying an additional 125,975 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 22.5% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 9.5% during the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 81,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.