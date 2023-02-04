Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $18,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 96,931 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12,396.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 152,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €66.50 ($72.28) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.6 %

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,322. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $59.72.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 3.5%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

