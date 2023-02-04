Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) PT Lowered to $91.00

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.87. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 68,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,646,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 311,589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 44,329 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $424,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $4,050,000. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,270,000 after purchasing an additional 21,689 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

