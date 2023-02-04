Coin98 (C98) One Day Trading Volume Hits $22.82 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 4th. Coin98 has a market cap of $61.31 million and $22.82 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.01422200 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015079 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00039381 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000455 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $400.16 or 0.01706992 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

