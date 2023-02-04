Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Holdings Reduced by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital cut its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for 1.9% of Vicus Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,441,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610,321 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,979,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,925,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,313 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 302.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,822,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,068,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.90.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.53. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 317.08% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 88.26%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

