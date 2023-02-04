Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

Shares of COLM opened at $93.49 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 3rd quarter worth about $382,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 319.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 9,205 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Sportswear by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. 48.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.

