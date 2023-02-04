Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.55 EPS.
Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance
Shares of COLM opened at $93.49 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $101.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day moving average is $79.78.
Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.19%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbia Sportswear
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. Cowen boosted their target price on Columbia Sportswear to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.25.
About Columbia Sportswear
Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Latin America and Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Canada.
Read More
