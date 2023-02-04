Comparing New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ) & Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

New Source Energy Partners (OTCMKTS:NSLPQ – Get Rating) and Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and Black Stone Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals $359.26 million 9.23 $181.99 million $1.88 8.42

Black Stone Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than New Source Energy Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Source Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A Black Stone Minerals 69.77% 45.85% 27.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares New Source Energy Partners and Black Stone Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

16.5% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of Black Stone Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

New Source Energy Partners has a beta of -9.91, indicating that its stock price is 1,091% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Stone Minerals has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for New Source Energy Partners and Black Stone Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Source Energy Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Black Stone Minerals 0 1 2 1 3.00

Black Stone Minerals has a consensus price target of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 24.76%.

Summary

Black Stone Minerals beats New Source Energy Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Source Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

New Source Energy Partners LP is an energy company, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Exploration and Production, and Oilfield Services segments. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the production of oil and natural gas properties. The Oilfield Services segment provides full-service blowout prevention installation and pressure testing services The company was founded in October 2012 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Get Rating)

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses on the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

