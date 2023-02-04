Compound (COMP) Price Hits $53.75

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. One Compound token can now be purchased for $53.75 or 0.00230370 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $390.61 million and $20.98 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00102021 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00058181 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00063495 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004302 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000433 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.39487168 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $30,232,666.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

