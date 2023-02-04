Compound Price Reaches $54.47 on Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Compound has a market capitalization of $395.85 million and approximately $24.58 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be purchased for $54.47 or 0.00232097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00100666 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00055977 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00062959 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004317 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000430 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.39487168 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 323 active market(s) with $30,232,666.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

